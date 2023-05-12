Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires New Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.94.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.