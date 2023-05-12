Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $6.93 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,490. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

