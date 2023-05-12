Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $99,713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,449,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after buying an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.28. The stock had a trading volume of 369,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,681. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.23.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.75.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

