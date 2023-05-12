Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.49. 9,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRHLF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
