Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.49. 9,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRHLF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

