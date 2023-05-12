FY2023 Earnings Forecast for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issued By Northland Capmk

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) – Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.32. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMRK. B. Riley raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

AMRK opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $879.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,941. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

