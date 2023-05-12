FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avantax in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.
Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.
Avantax Trading Down 0.4 %
Avantax stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35. Avantax has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $30.23.
Insider Transactions at Avantax
In other news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
