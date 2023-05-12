FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million.

Agenus Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $472.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agenus

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 100,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.