FY2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Raised by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $10.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.76. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

