FY2027 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 309,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 835,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

