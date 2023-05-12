FY2027 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 309,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 835,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.