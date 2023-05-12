G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

GIII stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 302,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

