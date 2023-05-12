Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
GLMD stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
