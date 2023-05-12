Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $27.49

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $26.03. Genelux shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 119 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Genelux Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genelux Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Featured Stories

