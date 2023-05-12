Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $27.49

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $26.03. Genelux shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 119 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Genelux Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
Featured Stories
