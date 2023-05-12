Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $111.96 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

