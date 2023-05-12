Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target Raised to $7.70 at Wedbush

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE GETY opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,976. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

