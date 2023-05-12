Gibson Capital LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.88. 105,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,916. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

