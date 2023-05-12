Gibson Capital LLC Has $85.58 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 25.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $81.49. 1,717,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

