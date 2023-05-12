Gibson Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,927.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 14,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.