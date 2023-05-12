Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. 675,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

