Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) by 825.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF

The Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Founder-Run Companies index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted selection of the 100 largest US companies by market-cap with a founder or co-founder currently serving as Chief Executive Officer. BOSS was launched on Feb 13, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

