Globant (GLOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Globant has set its Q1 guidance at at least $1.27 EPS and its FY23 guidance at at least $5.70 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a one year low of $135.64 and a one year high of $240.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Globant by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,313,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

