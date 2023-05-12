goeasy (TSE:GSY) Trading 9.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$105.54 and last traded at C$105.50. 108,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 64,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 13.5483871 earnings per share for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

