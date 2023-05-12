GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Up 3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 267,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 582,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.30.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.