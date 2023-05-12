Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Down 5.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.87. 273,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 291,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 19.54%.

In related news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $498,050.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 435,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 24,102,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.