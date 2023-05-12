Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

