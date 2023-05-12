Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
NASDAQ GLDD opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
