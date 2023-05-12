Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Sells $1,050,350.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Green Plains Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of GPRE traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $31.59. 1,028,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.25.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,104,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 114,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Green Plains by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 290,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 167,885 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 781,384 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Green Plains by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.