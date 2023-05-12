Greenspring Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,233 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 105,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

