Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.93. The company had a trading volume of 255,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,412. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,889 shares of company stock worth $25,180,755. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.