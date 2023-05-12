Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

NYSE:PAC opened at $182.55 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $2.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

