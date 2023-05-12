Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.48. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 26,801 shares trading hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $786.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.94 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0161 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 75.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

