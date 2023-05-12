Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Grupo Carso Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Grupo Carso stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

About Grupo Carso

(Get Rating)

See Also

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.