Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Grupo Carso Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Grupo Carso stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.
About Grupo Carso
