GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GXO Logistics also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 719,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,860. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

