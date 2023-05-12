GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. 880,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,631. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

