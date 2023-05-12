Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Shares Down 0.3%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.82 and last traded at C$15.94. 58,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 67,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.98.
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.90.
