Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 938,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.