Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 938,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.