Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Down to $27.07

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $24.68. Harrow Health shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 410,707 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HROW. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.