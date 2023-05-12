Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 751,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

