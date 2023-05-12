Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.46. 287,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

