Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 451,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,338. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

