Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 600 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RENASANT Bank boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Shares of NVO traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.90. 370,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,500. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $389.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

