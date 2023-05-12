HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

