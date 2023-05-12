HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 31,822 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

