HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 73,345 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 73,345 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.