Head-To-Head Analysis: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.67 million 3.22 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -7.37 Laureate Education $1.28 billion 1.47 $69.57 million $0.52 23.06

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -21.76% -98.82% -56.65% Laureate Education 6.78% 9.62% 4.05%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Nerdy and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nerdy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Laureate Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.73%. Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Nerdy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Nerdy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

