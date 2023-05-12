Head to Head Analysis: RXO (NYSE:RXO) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Booking and RXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Booking alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 9 14 0 2.61 RXO 0 12 4 0 2.25

Booking currently has a consensus target price of $2,749.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. RXO has a consensus target price of $21.62, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given RXO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than Booking.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 22.14% 148.40% 17.61% RXO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Booking and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.2% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and RXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $17.09 billion 5.74 $3.06 billion $101.97 26.05 RXO $4.80 billion 0.47 $92.00 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than RXO.

Summary

Booking beats RXO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.