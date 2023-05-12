Head to Head Comparison: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16% Luther Burbank 24.28% 10.37% 0.89%

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,434.8%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Signature Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 5 9 0 2.64 Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Signature Bank presently has a consensus target price of $186.29, suggesting a potential upside of 161,887.58%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and Luther Burbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.01 Luther Burbank $169.04 million 2.48 $80.20 million $1.38 5.98

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Luther Burbank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

