Head to Head Contrast: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) vs. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -59.90% -53.78% NovoCure -26.98% -32.03% -11.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 24.56 -$9.30 million ($0.47) -0.64 NovoCure $522.48 million 14.88 -$92.53 million ($1.34) -54.61

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A NovoCure 2 2 2 0 2.00

NovoCure has a consensus target price of $84.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats NovoCure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.