Head to Head Contrast: Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) vs. Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.10% -6.88% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.02) -14.82 Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.63 $271.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Loncor Gold and Fresnillo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loncor Gold and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80

Loncor Gold currently has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 186.87%. Given Loncor Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

