Head to Head Review: Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) & Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mandom has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million 0.58 $40.89 million $0.69 13.04 Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 0.92 -$2.62 million ($0.06) -11.55

This table compares Mandom and Nanophase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mandom has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mandom and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mandom beats Nanophase Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

