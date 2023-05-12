Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

