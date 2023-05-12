Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 89 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 179,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $400.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.58 and its 200 day moving average is $352.28. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

